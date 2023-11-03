"Madiar Birds" destroyed Russian unit of operators of FPV drones that " nightmarized" Ukrainian soldiers in south. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance group "Madiar Birds" destroyed a unit of Russian operators of FPV drones "Ghoul", which for a long time created problems for Ukrainian soldiers in the south.

As Censor.NET informs, Madiar wrote about this on its Telegram channel and showed a video.

"Burns in "worm" timeline. The combined forces of the REI (radio-electronic intelligence) group of the Naval Infantry and "Madiar Birds" and the virtuosic work of the SAMOSUD crew of the 11th brigade of National Guardsmen eliminated the "worm" crew of FPV "ghoul". Burn in hell, "worm" pilots of the FPV crew "ghoul", - wrote "Madiar".

He writes that the eliminated enemy unit "has been a nightmare for our Soldiers in the south for a long time."

"But we're already here. Two white Ladas are already waiting. "Worms" from the "doomsday" should get ready, the commander of the aerial reconnaissance warns.

