Destruction of enemy tank in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank near Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted by the fighters on social media shows a kamikaze drone attack, an enemy tanker jumping out of a damaged armored vehicle and the detonation of ammunition.

"Avdiivka direction. Another enemy tank was enchantingly hit by invariably friendly units, which sent it on its last journey. Strength is in unity," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Occupiers are shelling Avdiivka with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO