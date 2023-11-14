Fighters of 103rd Brigade of Military Defense Forces hit enemy "Msta-S" self-propelled gun and "Grad" multiple launch rocket system with drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Lviv Territorial Defense hit two units of enemy equipment that attacked Ukrainian positions in the Kupiansk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the operators of the "Wings to Hell" unit of the 103rd Brigade of the Territorial Defense did not manage to severely damage the enemy's equipment from the first strike. Using several kamikaze drones, Ukrainian soldiers hit an enemy "Grad" multiple rocket launcher and an "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery system. However, the fighters continued to beat on the discovered equipment of the occupiers.

