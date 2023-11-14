Drone kamikaze hit enemy observation station "Murom-M" in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed the enemy Murom-M observation station in the Kupiansk direction with the help of a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video, which captures the moment the complex was hit, was published by the fighters on social networks.

"In the Kupiansk direction, border guards-aerial reconnaissance of the Offensive Guard brigade "Steel Border" discovered another observation complex of the occupiers and a place where they carried out engineering work. A drone of Ukrainian border guards immediately hit the enemy's "murom," the comment to the video says.

Murom-M is a long-range visual surveillance device that autonomously detects manpower and equipment. It is equipped with an optical camera that distinguishes between a person at a distance of up to 10 kilometers, as well as a thermal imager that detects a car eight kilometers away and people at a distance of four kilometers.

