Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO
Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, video footage showing the sound of "bavovna" ("cotton" is an internet meme humorously used to refer to explosions -ed.) and a column of smoke from the explosion is being posted on social media.
The file published by Kremlin propagandists and RT is called "VMAKEEVKE(2)". So it is likely that the explosions took place there.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password