Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO

Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, video footage showing the sound of "bavovna" ("cotton" is an internet meme humorously used to refer to explosions -ed.) and a column of smoke from the explosion is being posted on social media.

The file published by Kremlin propagandists and RT is called "VMAKEEVKE(2)". So it is likely that the explosions took place there.

Explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk 01

explosion (1562) Donetsk (597) Makiyivka (46)
