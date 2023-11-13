In Kharkiv region, border guards of "Steel Border" Offensive Guard Brigade hit observation complex of occupiers. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction, aerial reconnaissance of the border brigade of the Offensive Guard "Steel Border" discovered an observation complex at the site of engineering work by the occupiers.
With an FPV drone hit, border guards destroyed the enemy's "murom" and forced the frightened enemy engineering group to run a little, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password