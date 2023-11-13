In Kharkiv region, border guards of "Steel Border" Offensive Guard Brigade hit observation complex of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, aerial reconnaissance of the border brigade of the Offensive Guard "Steel Border" discovered an observation complex at the site of engineering work by the occupiers.

With an FPV drone hit, border guards destroyed the enemy's "murom" and forced the frightened enemy engineering group to run a little, Censor.NET reports.

