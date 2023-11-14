ENG
Families of two liquidated supporters of "Russian Peace" from Luhansk were handed refrigerators from "not pro-Kremlin" manufacturer. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers are distributing South Korean-made refrigerators to the families of liquidated militants from Luhansk. This became known from a fragment of a propaganda plot.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published by journalist Denys Kazanskyi.

"A whole fridge instead of a husband. Or he could, as Putin said, get drunk and die for free. Then they wouldn't have given me a fridge," Kazanskyi wrote.

