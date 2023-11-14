"Dream for Drones" - raising UAH 6 million for 300 FPV drones "Wild Hornets" for 3rd Assault Brigade. VIDEO

The "Wild Hornets" project continues to raise funds for a batch of kamikaze drones for the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. It remains to collect 4 million 123 thousand hryvnias.

The FPV drone is the cheapest and most effective front-line weapon that can reach the enemy even in the rear. This highly maneuverable and fast ammunition is the worst dream of Russian equipment.

For a donation of 500 hryvnias, you can win unique art posters with a piece of the legendary aircraft AN 225 Mriia of the "We will always have a Dream" project with signatures of famous Ukrainians, including Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk and fighters of the Third Assault Brigade. More donations - more chances to win the poster!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/24qBv1rA6r

PayPal: [email protected]

