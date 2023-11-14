In Krasnodar territory, there is fire in military unit. VIDEO
In the Kurganinsk city in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, there was a large-scale fire on the territory of the military unit. Information is spreading on the network that the 242nd Separate Bridge Railway Battalion and the 211th Separate Railway Mechanization Battalion are located in the territory of the city.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
