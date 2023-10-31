ENG
Fuel tanks are on fire in temporarily occupied Donetsk. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, near the Mushketovo station, there were several hits, according to local public pages. Provisionally, warehouses on which the occupiers kept tanks with fuel were burned.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the fire is published on social networks.

