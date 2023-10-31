ENG
Artillerymen destroyed Russian tank at distance of 19 kilometers. VIDEO

The artillery of the operational command "West" accurately attacked the enemy tank at a distance of 19 kilometers, destroying it to the ground.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of Russian equipment was posted on the social network by Armed Forces Colonel Anatolii Shtefan.

