Kamikaze drone hits enemy tank moving at full speed. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction, soldiers of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked an enemy tank moving at full speed with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack on Russian equipment was published on Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
