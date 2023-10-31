ENG
Kamikaze drone hits enemy tank moving at full speed. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, soldiers of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked an enemy tank moving at full speed with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack on Russian equipment was published on Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

