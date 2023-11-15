Seven occupiers die on Ukrainian soil after drone attack. VIDEO

Operators of Ukrainian drones eliminated an assault group of occupiers near Bakhmut with accurate drops of ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the drone attack on social media. The recording shows that the soldiers managed to eliminate seven occupants.

"Drones of the 5th Assault Brigade destroy the occupiers. The Bakhmut direction," says the comment to the video.

