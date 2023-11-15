Destruction of enemy field depot with TM-62 anti-tank mines. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 8th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade discovered an enemy field depot with TM-62 anti-tank mines from a kamikaze drone. Soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" attacked a Russian warehouse with an attack drone and destroyed it.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
