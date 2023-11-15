Russian occupiers are preparing collaborating priests for war. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers are preparing "fighting priests-collaborators" for war. In the temporarily occupied territories, they undergo training before being sent to war.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"Militant priests-collaborators of the Russian Orthodox Church from the temporarily occupied territories are undergoing training before being sent to the zone of the so-called 'special military operation,'" they added in a post under the video.
"One of the features at the meeting of military priests is the element of surprise," the Moscow Patriarchate's military department said in a statement.
As a "surprise", the occupiers use explosives, which they detonate with the words "lie down".
