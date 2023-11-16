HIMARS destroyed enemy drone "ZALA" and two operators. VIDEO
During aerial reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector, operators of the 3rd SOF regiment detected a ZALA UAV crew preparing to launch a drone.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters adjusted the fire of the M-142 HIMARS artillery unit of the Defence Forces at the target. As a result, the UAV operators, their vehicles, and the drone itself were destroyed.
