HIMARS destroyed enemy drone "ZALA" and two operators. VIDEO

During aerial reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector, operators of the 3rd SOF regiment detected a ZALA UAV crew preparing to launch a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters adjusted the fire of the M-142 HIMARS artillery unit of the Defence Forces at the target. As a result, the UAV operators, their vehicles, and the drone itself were destroyed.

HIMARS destroyed Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer along with crew near Avdiivka.

