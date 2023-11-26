Mortar launchers practice at occupiers’ positions near Avdiivka. VIDEO
Near Avdiivka, mortar launchers of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade accurately fired at the positions of the occupying army’s infantry.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroying the occupiers at a position in one of the landings.
