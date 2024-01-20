Ukrainian defenders tracked down and hit enemy "Tor-M2" SAM. VIDEO
Defense forces in the southern sector tracked down and hit an enemy "Tor-M2" SAM with a HIMARS missile system.
Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance aircraft spotted the Russian equipment, and they adjusted their fire on the target, Censor.NET reports.
