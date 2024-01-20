Ukrainian fighters knocked out occupiers from their occupied position in Berdiansk direction with one drone. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces used a single drone to drive the occupiers out of their position.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Impressive footage of our position being retaken by a single Dyki Shershni bomber drone was posted on social media. In the video, you can see the professional work of the operator of the Bulava unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Specialised Tank Tank Company.



The day before, the occupants tried to storm the Berdiansk sector, they managed to take one of our positions, which was repelled in the evening with the help of a bomber drone.

The drone dropped explosives and killed several occupants. After that, the operator decided not to return to the base but continued to chase the occupiers, who began to flee across the field. The drone's battle against the evil spirits was filmed by a Mavic with a TV camera.

As a result of the occupiers' flight, our fighters regained their position. This drone was made with your donations. Thank you! Continue to support our drone production and help us to kill our enemies!

