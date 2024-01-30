National Guard thwarts occupants’ assault in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

A group of Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector planned to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces at night with infantry. But the Ukrainian National Guard thwarted the assault.

The aerial reconnaissance of the 3rd Brigade of the "Spartan" Operational Task Force of the National Guard of Ukraine detected an enemy group at night. The occupiers were destroyed at a distance and prevented from approaching Ukrainian positions, saving the lives of our defenders, Censor.NET reports.

At first, the Russian military grouping was hit with precision cluster munitions. Having defeated the enemy, the Ukrainian military thwarted the assault, but did not stop there.

"The remnants of the Russian manpower were neutralised by drone drops. Having suffered huge losses, the enemy retreated," the Spartan Brigade's National Guard reported on its telegram channel.

