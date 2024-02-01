Yesterday, five missiles "found shelter" in occupied Crimea - OC "South". VIDEO

Russian aircraft were damaged at the Belbek military airfield in occupied Crimea.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the OC "South", on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers have already admitted that 5 missiles found shelter on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. They even marked the places where it happened," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the Russians did not have time to disperse the flight crew.

"In particular, the aircraft that were damaged in Belbek itself," the spokeswoman added.

Strike on occupied Crimea on 31 January: What is known

On 31 January, explosions were repeatedly heard on the occupied peninsula.

Photos and videos of air defense operations were posted online, as well as information about a fire near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that 20 missiles attacked the occupied peninsula. All of them were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense.

At the same time, Russian media stated that the Belbek airfield was attacked. The information was confirmed by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

