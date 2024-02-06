15 978 20
Sniper hits occupier in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
A sniper hit an occupier who was cautiously peeking out from behind a building near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
"Snipers of the Extreme Tourism Company special forces are hunting for Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
