Russian man’s head was torn off after being hit by Ukrainian drone of 80th Air Assault Brigade. VIDEO 18+
The soldiers of the 80th Air Assault Brigade eliminated at least 13 occupants near the village of Klishchiivka with accurate drone attacks.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
