Occupant tries to throw grenade at Ukrainian soldiers during surrender. VIDEO

The occupier, surrendering, tried to kill Ukrainian soldiers by throwing a grenade at them.

According to Censor.NET, the recording published on social media shows that it happened when the Ukrainian soldier began to remove the prisoner's bulletproof vest. Seeing the danger, the soldiers shot the invader.

