Soldiers of Comanche unit of 40th Airborne Brigade destroyed 21 artillery installations with FPV drones "Wild Hornets" in a month. VIDEO
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.
Therefore, if you have not yet invested in the destruction of the enemy, you can do so by following the details:
Monobank:
send.monobank.ua/jar/ALcBKwkkKa
Private-bank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
We are grateful to everyone who contributes to our fundraising for the production of FPV drones and helps the military.
