Soldiers of Comanche unit of 40th Airborne Brigade destroyed 21 artillery installations with FPV drones "Wild Hornets" in a month. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Comanche unit of the 40th Airborne Brigade destroyed 21 enemy installations with FPV drones "Wild Hornets" in one month.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.

Watch more: Soldiers destroyed enemy off-road vehicle, tank and Msta self-propelled howitzer using Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

