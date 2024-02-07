Soldiers of Bulava strike unit destroyed occupier’s tank with FPV drone Wild Hornets. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade attacked an occupant tank with a Wild Hornets FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.

