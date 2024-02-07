Soldiers of Bulava strike unit destroyed occupier’s tank with FPV drone Wild Hornets. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade attacked an occupant tank with a Wild Hornets FPV drone.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.
This drone was sent to the soldiers at your expense. We are preparing a new batch of drones for the defenders. Please join our fundraising for Wild Hornets:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
