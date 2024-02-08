Occupant shot himself in shell crater during battle in Krynky. VIDEO
The occupier shot himself in the head during a battle in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online showing the moment of the Russian's suicide in a shell crater.
