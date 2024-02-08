Dismissal of Zaluzhnyi. What’s next? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, will share his opinion on the dismissal of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"Supreme Commander-in-Chief Zelenskyy dismissed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine V. Zaluzhnyi

According to sources, Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi the positions of either personal assistant, deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, or ambassador to the UK. However, Zaluzhnyi refused to leave the army voluntarily and be transferred to a civilian position during the war.

After Zelenskyy announced the decision, Zaluzhnyi sent messages to many of his friends that he was being "sent for discharge." Decrees are also being prepared to dismiss part of Zaluzhnyi's team in the General Staff and the Armed Forces," Butusov said.

