Destruction of enemy tank by two Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade attacked an occupier’s tank with two Wild Hornets FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.

Join the fundraising for new drones!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

