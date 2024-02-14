Destruction of enemy tank by two Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade attacked an occupier’s tank with two Wild Hornets FPV drones.
According to Censor.NET, the drone operators showed fragments of their combat work.
Join the fundraising for new drones!
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
