Soldiers of 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade burn Russian T-72B3 tank with drones. VIDEO
The pilots of the RUBPAK ("Strike UAVs Company" - ed. note) units, together with the Control and Artillery Reconnaissance Battery of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, persistently and purposefully burned a Russian T-72B3 tank of the 2022 model.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
