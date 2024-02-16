ENG
Soldiers of 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade burn Russian T-72B3 tank with drones. VIDEO

The pilots of the RUBPAK ("Strike UAVs Company" - ed. note) units, together with the Control and Artillery Reconnaissance Battery of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, persistently and purposefully burned a Russian T-72B3 tank of the 2022 model.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Turret of enemy tank flies in air after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

tank (1081) drones (2354) 110th SMB (74)
