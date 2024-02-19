"HIMARS hits launcher of ZALA and Lancet drones. VIDEO

While conducting reconnaissance in the southern direction, the crew of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces detected an enemy ZALA drone. Following the target, they also managed to record the movement of a mobile launcher with containers for storing ZALA and Lancet drones.

According to Censor.NET, the SOF operators adjusted the HIMARS fire of the rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces against the enemy target. As a result of the fire damage, the mobile launcher and storage containers for the UAV were destroyed.

Read more: Some units of 3rd Brigade were completely surrounded, but managed to leave Avdiivka - Zhorin