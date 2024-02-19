Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group launches hotline on missing persons. VIDEO

The Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group (KhHRPG) is launching a hotline that relatives and friends of the missing persons can call: 0 800 20 24 02.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KhHRPG website.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, it is precisely known whereabouts of only eight thousand captured Ukrainians. Tens of thousands of people - both civilians and prisoners of war - remain missing.

If you are a relative of or know about prisoners of war, imprisoned civilians, or civilians missing in the occupied territory, please call 0 800 20 24 02 (toll-free).

The KhHRPG operators will ask you to provide basic information that will be entered into the database for searching for missing persons and supporting their families. After that, the lawyers of the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group will contact you for further work.

Read more: Ukrainians in Europe will be able to provide DNA samples to search for relatives who disappeared during war - Interior Ministry