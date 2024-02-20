Occupiers shoot captured Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyne. VIDEO
Recently, the network was shaken by another cynical act of the Russian occupiers, who shot unarmed Ukrainian soldiers at close range. And now it has become known about another similar crime - this time near Robotyne.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.
According to the information, Russian troops committed the crime on Sunday, 18 February, in Zaporizhzhia region.
