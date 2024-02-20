Ukrainian FPV drone shoots down Russian unmanned aerial vehicle. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops use an FPV drone to shoot down a Russian drone in mid-air on the left bank of the Kherson region near Krynky The FPV drone hit the drone on the second attempt.

The video was posted on the MADYAR telegram channel by soldiers of the Ajax unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 126th Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The commander of the Madyar Birds unit says that the Russians in this area of the frontline have recently started receiving their first Krylo-type attack drones. They carry 2.5-5kg of explosives.

