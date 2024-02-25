Blowing up of Henichesk bridge. Eyewitness testimony. VIDEO

On 24 February 2022, his face made headlines around the world - 25-year-old marine Vitalii Skakun blew up the Henichesk bridge connecting mainland Ukraine with Crimea to stop an enemy convoy. Today, two years later, this story becomes even more impressive and important in light of the criminal case

Why was the sacrifice of Vitalii Skakun and his heroic act necessary? For the first time, eyewitnesses of the shocking event and Vitalii Skakun's comrades-in-arms tell the unknown details of the bombing. The full video can be viewed on the YouTube channel of Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

