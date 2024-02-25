Kamikaze drone immediately eliminated two invaders in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Pilots of the Black Raven unit of the 93rd Mechanised Brigade "Kholodny Yar" killed two occupants in the Bakhmut direction with the help of a single kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
