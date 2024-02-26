ENG
Occupant tries to escape from Ukrainian drone in vain. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone hit an occupier who was trying to avoid death.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the occupier tried to escape from the drone strike. However, it was unsuccessful.  According to the type of explosion, it was a remote explosion of a drone in the air. 

