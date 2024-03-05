Ivan Yablonskyi, commander of infantry company of 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade: "War will end when katsaps are ended up". VIDEO

Ivan Yablonsky, better known as Chupik at the front, went to defend Ukraine in 2014. He is now the commander of an infantry company of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign. Ivan is an extraordinary and popular person in the army because he is a blogger.

The interview with the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier was published by Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, on his YouTube channel. Read more about the changes at the front after Zaluzhnyi's resignation, mobilization and commanders at "zero line".

