Two Ukrainian tanks clear forest strip from invaders. VIDEO

A fragment of the combat work of two Ukrainian tank crews in the Kupyansk sector has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, two tanks are seen driving along the forest belt and shooting at the positions set up by the occupiers. The footage shows that some of the Russians escaped from the forest belt and tried to run to the next forest. Unfortunately, some of the occupiers succeeded.

See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian tank hits Russian infantry fighting vehicle at close range. VIDEO