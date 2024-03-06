Enemy BMD-4M explodes after hitting Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "Rugbyists" group destroyed an enemy BMD-4M near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia with the help of a kamikaze drone.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.

"A wonderful "attempt" of the FPV group "Rugbyists" of the 10th Army Corps. Parts of the enemy BMD-4M went into orbital flight near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the author of the publication notes in the post.

