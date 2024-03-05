Enemy armored vehicle is blown to pieces after detonation. VIDEO
A video of the destruction of an enemy armored vehicle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, probably of an ammunition, and when the smoke cleared, it was impossible to see even the wreckage of a Russian armored vehicle.
