Enemy armored vehicle is blown to pieces after detonation. VIDEO

A video of the destruction of an enemy armored vehicle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, probably of an ammunition, and when the smoke cleared, it was impossible to see even the wreckage of a Russian armored vehicle.

