ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9762 visitors online
News Video War
10 176 33

Occupier tried to fight off kamikaze drone with stones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the RUBAK Wild Division of the 82nd separate air assault brigade eliminated an occupier who was trying to fight off a kamikaze drone with stones.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier slowly runs away from attack drone and hides behind burned Russian equipment. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2438) 82nd Air Assault Brigade (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 