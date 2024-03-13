Occupier tried to fight off kamikaze drone with stones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the RUBAK Wild Division of the 82nd separate air assault brigade eliminated an occupier who was trying to fight off a kamikaze drone with stones.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
