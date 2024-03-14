Explosions in Belgorod, Russia: "A car just exploded in front of me!!!". VIDEO
Videos showing the shelling of Russian Belgorod have been published online.
According to Censor.NET, in one of the recordings, a man says that a car exploded in front of him. In other recordings, local residents filmed the sounds of cannonade over the city.
