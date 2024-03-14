ENG
Fire at airport of Russian Sochi. VIDEO

A video showing a fire at the airport in the Russian city of Sochi has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by a resident of a high-rise building near the airport.

"Look at what's happening at the airport," she says in the recording.

