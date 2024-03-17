Legion "Freedom of Russia" destroyed expensive Russian EW/SIGINT equipment with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
The Freedom of Russia Legion destroyed expensive Russian electronic warfare equipment with Wild Hornets drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"The 'Freedom of Russia' legion destroyed expensive Russian EW/SIGINT equipment with Wild Hornets drones. The platoon of the 'GROZA' strike UAVs of the Rubpack LSR again turned Putin's military equipment into a pile of iron," the statement said.
