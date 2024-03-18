ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9776 visitors online
News Video War
22 104 40

Ukrainian drone operator hits occupant’s lower back with ammunition. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko eliminated an occupier in the Avdiivka sector with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the shell hit the occupier below the back and caused injuries incompatible with life.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier flies over trench after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9321) elimination (5263) Avdiyivka (1116) drones (2468) 110th SMB (76)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 