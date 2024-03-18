Ukrainian drone operator hits occupant’s lower back with ammunition. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator from the 110th Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko eliminated an occupier in the Avdiivka sector with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the shell hit the occupier below the back and caused injuries incompatible with life.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier flies over trench after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO