ENG
14 590 26

Occupant shoots himself on battlefield near Marinka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video of the occupier shooting himself in the head with his assault rifle was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the suicide was filmed by operators of the "Garuda" UAV of the 46th Airborne Brigade near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian Army (9358) suicide_ (141) Donetska region (3931)
