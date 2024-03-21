ENG
"War is about death on way to victory" - servicewoman and "Person of Year 2023" Anna Maksymchuk in programme "Zakhyst". VIDEO

Anna Maksymchuk, a successful media personality and volunteer, branded clothing designer and social project organiser, went to defend the country after the enemy’s full-scale invasion.

Anna Maksymchuk, a servicewoman of the National Guard and "Person of the Year 2023", talks about the events at the frontline, information warfare and the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers in the new issue of the "Zakhyst" programme.

women (79) interview (57) Yurii Butusov (1232) National Guard (530)
