Stormtrooper Panther about battles for Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka: "I myself know where my place is". VIDEO

Before the full-scale invasion, Aliona, nicknamed Panther, was a dog handler in the National Police. She is now an assault rifleman with the "Tsunami" Regiment of the "Lut" Brigade of the National Police, took part in the battles for Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, led groups through a minefield, and despite being injured, had to carry a wounded comrade and had to return to help evacuate others.

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with "Butusov Plus", Pantera spoke about her most difficult battle, gender stereotypes about women in an assault unit, and why she will never return to dogs.

