Border guards from "Revenge" brigade repel enemy assault in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Revenge" Offensive Guard Brigade together with the Defence Forces repelled an enemy assault in the Bakhmut direction. They destroyed 12 pieces of occupant equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The enemy tried to break through the line of defense with the support of tanks, IFVs and APCs with two platoons, but suffered losses and retreated.

